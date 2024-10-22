Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

