Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:WMT opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $650.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
