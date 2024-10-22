Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,404 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.