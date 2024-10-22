Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,933,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $316.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

