Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,155 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $376,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

