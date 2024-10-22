Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

