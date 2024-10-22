Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.44.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.16.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

