Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adobe alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after acquiring an additional 571,615 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $497.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.