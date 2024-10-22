Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

