Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $2,301,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $250.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.53.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock worth $17,926,234. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.