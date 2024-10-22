Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

