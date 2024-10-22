Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

