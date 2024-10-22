Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Corteva stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $59.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

