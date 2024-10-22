Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,608 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,251,000. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 3.3% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.13 and a 52-week high of $401.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.63 and a 200 day moving average of $357.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

