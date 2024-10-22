Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

