Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after buying an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

