Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.16.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

