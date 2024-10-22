Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,231 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.