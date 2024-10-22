Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

