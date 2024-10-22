Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

