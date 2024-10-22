Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 10.09% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Separately, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FFSM opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.