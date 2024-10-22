Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

