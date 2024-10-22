Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

