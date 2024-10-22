Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

