Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $122.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.77.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

