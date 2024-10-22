Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 741.83 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 742.66 ($9.64), with a volume of 193691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752.50 ($9.77).

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.32) to GBX 2,650 ($34.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($14.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($18.83) to GBX 1,325 ($17.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,511 ($19.62).

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,960.53, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 824.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 977.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,947.37%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

