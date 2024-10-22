Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.81. 406,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

