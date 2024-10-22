Financial Contrast: Rooshine (RSAU) and Its Peers

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rooshine to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -2.11% -17.80% 1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.26 Rooshine Competitors $3.13 billion $54.23 million 12.09

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rooshine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rooshine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 74 531 1061 104 2.68

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Rooshine’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Rooshine competitors beat Rooshine on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

