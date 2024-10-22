FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp Stock

FINW stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71.



FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

