First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.93. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

