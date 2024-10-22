FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCFS opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

