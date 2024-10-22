Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BDL opened at $26.07 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
