Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $12.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of F opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

