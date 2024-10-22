Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %
FRHLF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.08.
Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.