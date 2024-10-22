Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %

FRHLF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

