FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TSE:LAC Issued By Stifel Canada

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.08.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.9 %
LAC opened at C$4.15 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 20.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.58.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04).
Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas
In other news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
