FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Raised by Analyst

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.77.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$28.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Andrew James Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.