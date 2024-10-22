FY2024 EPS Estimates for NV5 Global Lowered by William Blair

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NV5 Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,617,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in NV5 Global by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

