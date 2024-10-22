FY2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Boosted by DA Davidson

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

