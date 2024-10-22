FY2024 EPS Forecast for Lithium Americas Reduced by Analyst

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $101,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

