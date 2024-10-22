FY2024 EPS Forecast for Lithium Americas Reduced by Analyst

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACFree Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $101,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

