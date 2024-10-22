FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Mattr Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Mattr alerts:

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mattr in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Mattr Stock Performance

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.18 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.