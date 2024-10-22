FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DBM Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.42.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$754.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

