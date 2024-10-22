FY2025 EPS Estimates for Carvana Raised by Zacks Research

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $191.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $940,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.37, for a total transaction of $19,137,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,858,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,910,529.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,834,366 shares of company stock worth $455,381,659. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

