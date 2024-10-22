GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $186.25.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

