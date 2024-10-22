Gevo’s (GEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of GEVO opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.98. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
