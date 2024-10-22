Gevo’s (GEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of GEVO opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.98. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 775,600 shares of company stock worth $535,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.