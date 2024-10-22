Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.2 %
ROCK stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
