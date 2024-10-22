Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

ROCK stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,320,000 after buying an additional 138,194 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after buying an additional 81,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

