Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $86.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

