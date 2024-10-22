Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

GILD stock opened at $86.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

