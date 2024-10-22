Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

