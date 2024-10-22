Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $48.00 at UBS Group

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley cut Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.21 on Friday. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,003,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 339,591 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global-E Online by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,829 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

