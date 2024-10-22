Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after buying an additional 266,167 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 218,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

